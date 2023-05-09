NYS Senate passes legislation protecting rights of domestic, sexual violence survivors

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) announced the passage of a legislative package geared toward protecting the rights of domestic and sexual violence survivors.

Posted below is a breakdown of the package include, provided by Webb’s office:

Housing Prioritization for Domestic Violence Survivors: This bill, S936 , sponsored by Senator Jamaal Bailey requires statewide housing authorities to grant domestic violence survivors the same preference as granted to other prioritized populations.

Improved Access to Orders of Protection Records: This bill, S3071 , sponsored by Senator Nathalia Fernández allows prosecutors to access orders of protection issued in association with sealed prior domestic violence cases if the offender commits a new domestic violence offense.

Removal of Time Period for Persisent Sexual Abuse Definition: This bill, S1951 , sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal removes the ten year lookback period in relation to being defined as a person who has committed persistent sexual abuse.

Requirements for ERPO Reports: This bill, S3340 , sponsored by Senator Shelley B. Mayer requires extreme risk protection orders to be reported to the statewide computerized registry of orders of protection and certain warrants of arrest.



Expanded Eligibility for Victim Compensation Funds: This bill, S214 -A, sponsored by Senator Zellnor Myrie, expands eligibility for victims and survivors of crime to access victim compensation funds by removing the mandatory law enforcement reporting requirement, providing alternative forms of evidence that would show that a qualifying crime was committed and the confidentiality of certain records.

Enacting the New York State Phoenix Act: This bill, S4686 , sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker enacts the “New York State Phoenix Act,” which extends the statute of limitations for felony family offenses to ten years and misdemeanor family offenses to five years.

Expands Definition of “Welfare” for Reimbursement of a Victim’s Personal Property: This bill, S303 , sponsored by Senator Julia Salazar would expand the definition of “welfare” in order to enable victims of crime to receive reimbursement for personal property that has been lost, damaged, or stolen as a result of a crime. The reimbursement or replacement of such property is meant to assist the victim in regaining stability and maintaining a reasonable standard of living.

Victims’ Rights Disclosures: This bill, S5502 , sponsored by Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton would provide additional rights to crime victims and require the court or district attorney, either at sentencing or at the earliest time possible, to provide the victims of said crime with an informational sheet explaining their rights.

Defining Victims of Unlawful Image Dissemination: This bill, S3236 , sponsored by Senator Luis Sepúlveda would add to the definition of a victim of a sexual offense by including a victim of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.

Enacting Emma’s Law: This bill, S1901 , sponsored by Senator Toby Ann Stavisky enacts Emma’s Law, providing for victim statements to be read at the sentencing of a defendant for a misdemeanor.

“Here in New York, we have some of the greatest demand for domestic violence support services in the country,” said Senator Webb in a news release. “While domestic violence does not discriminate, its effects are experienced disproportionately by some groups, including women, Black women, Black men, and the LGBTQIA+ community. Survivors of domestic violence experience health- and mental health issues as a result of their trauma. This package of legislation will increase support for survivors and domestic violence support services to ensure that survivors have safety and the ability to heal from the trauma they have endured.”

The legislation was passed by New York’s Democratic majority senate.



