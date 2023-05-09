Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter the last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said. “We’ll bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It’s unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson’s lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox’s ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Man gets prison time for violating probation
With survey, NYSEG customers can say their utility bills are causing financial hardship
Trailer damaged after fire in Town of Maine

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’
While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the...
GRAPHIC: Police find woman ‘stuffed inside tote’ while investigating possible assault
A Facebook message may have cracked a 2004 murder case in Illinois.
Facebook message may have cracked murder case 19 years later
A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, denied a motion for a new trial from lawyers for...
Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting