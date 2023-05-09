Whitney Point field hockey player Brenna Bough signs NLI to play for Ohio State

Whitney Point field hockey player Brenna Bough smiles during her signing day event on Tuesday,...
Whitney Point field hockey player Brenna Bough smiles during her signing day event on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Four-time New York State Champion and National Player of the Year award winner Brenna Bough has made it official, signing her national letter of intent to play NCAA field hockey for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon.

Bogh’s commitment to Ohio State comes after she helped lead the Eagles to the 2022 state championship. Bough’s older sister, Leanna, already plays for Ohio State, so Brenna is excited to get going in Columbus.

“I just want to build myself as a player. I want to be able to play at the next level and play to where I don’t have to worry about anything,” Bough said. “[I’m excited] to play in a new atmosphere and try to do big things like I did here [at Whitney Point].”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Man gets prison time for violating probation
With survey, NYSEG customers can say their utility bills are causing financial hardship
Trailer damaged after fire in Town of Maine

Latest News

-
Highlights: Vestal vs. Johnson City (boys’ lacrosse)
High school boys’ lacrosse scores (5-8-23)
-
High school baseball and softball scores (5-8-23)
New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Mets’ pitcher Carlos Carrasco to make rehab start in Binghamton Tuesday