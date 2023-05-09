Whitney Point field hockey player Brenna Bough signs NLI to play for Ohio State

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Four-time New York State Champion and National Player of the Year award winner Brenna Bough has made it official, signing her national letter of intent to play NCAA field hockey for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon.

Bogh’s commitment to Ohio State comes after she helped lead the Eagles to the 2022 state championship. Bough’s older sister, Leanna, already plays for Ohio State, so Brenna is excited to get going in Columbus.

“I just want to build myself as a player. I want to be able to play at the next level and play to where I don’t have to worry about anything,” Bough said. “[I’m excited] to play in a new atmosphere and try to do big things like I did here [at Whitney Point].”

