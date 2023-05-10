Binghamton City Council to vote on Binghamton Plaza eminent domain this week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Back in July 2022, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced he would take legal action against the property owners of the Binghamton Plaza. Now this week on May 10, Binghamton City Council will officially vote on eminent domain of the retail space. The May 10 vote will not spark immediate change for the retail tenants as Wednesday is a start to the legal process to who will later acquire the space.

“It’s been in this terrible condition really for decades,” said Mayor Kraham. “There are a number of brownfields tax incentives that are available for this property as well as other economic development incentives that if you had an owner who was interested in making those investments, could have done so.”

“It needs a lot of TLC, it needs a new facelift,” said Property Manager John Tokos. “We had plans on doing a lot of demolition the whole center section, and the old theatre, and the old dental office. NYSEG has held us up for three years over a gas pipe ... They don’t want to relocate their gas pipe.”

To address the subject, the City of Binghamton decided in 2022 to go the eminent domain route.

“It’s bringing down everything from residents to property values,” said Mayor Kraham. “I wanted to make it one of my first projects as mayor taking bold action on this plaza letting people know that we weren’t going to be satisfied with the status quo anymore.”

Tokos is disappointed the city is taking such an action, but if the Wednesday vote is in his property’s favor, Tokos went over what he believes needs to be done to promote a brighter future.

“Give us some grant money to get the water lines in, to get the gas lines to do some of the demolition,” said Tokos. “Then it’s going to make this property more attractive.”

Leading up to the May 10 vote, the mayor said the city had a major win in 2022 by forcing the Binghamton Plaza owners out of bankruptcy, which he said helped the city proceed with the eminent domain proceeding.

“They had owed the county more than half a million dollars in back property taxes and were not paying it because they were protected by a shield of bankruptcy,” said Mayor Kraham. “The city successfully argued in federal court and got that state of bankruptcy removed.”

Once the vote is complete, if the city is in favor, the mayor said the city would have some legal noticing requirements it would then have to do. There would also be a 30-day period where the owners of the property could challenge the proceeding. According to Tokos, he said they would fight the proceeding if this was the outcome.

Both sides agree this plot of land has potential. If the property owner wins at the end of this entire process, Tokos said the ultimate vision down the road is access to the river with a housing complex and the retail split into two sections. If the city wins, there’s a redevelopment vision that includes improved access to the riverfront, expanded park space and new commercial redevelopment closer to the road of West State Street.

According to the city script from February’s public hearing, it mentioned the plaza is a significant “drain on police resources” with just shy of 200 police calls from June 2020 through June 2022.

Also in February from the public hearing, Attorney Mark McNamara on behalf of Binghamton Plaza mentioned how the site is characterized. McNamara said, “... the City has repeatedly characterized the Binghamton Plaza as ‘derelict’, ‘near vacant’, and ‘underutilized’ while accusing the Owner of essentially doing nothing at the Plaza for 30 years. These characterizations paint an incomplete picture as they omit the critical context of the historical challenges of redeveloping the Plaza and ignore the Owner’s significant commitment, efforts, financial expenditures and ultimate success in remediating the property, which was the first, as well as the most difficult and critical, prerequisite to any future development.”

