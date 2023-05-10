Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation

(WBNG) -- A spokesperson for Broome County said a State of Emergency will be declared sometime soon regarding migrants that are expected to be relocated to the county.

The spokesperson said more information regarding the State of Emergency will be released Thursday.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss said the county he governs has already declared a State of Emergency regarding the issue. A news release from his office implied Broome County has already declared the State of Emergency.

“The national immigration crisis and plans involving the relocation of migrants from the New York City area counties outside of New York City have caused a public emergency as our county could not sustain the resources needed which coincide with migrant relocation,” said Moss.

Moss said the resources include housing, clothing, medical care, food and more.

