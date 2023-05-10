Broome County Land Bank completes 2023 demolitions with blighted property in Endicott’s Little Italy

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Land Bank completed its round of 2023 demolitions Wednesday, demolishing an eyesore in Endicott’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The property, located at 119 Oak Hill Ave., had been vacant for years and dealt with asbestos and black mold in the past. The Broome County Land Bank acquired it after being foreclosed for a non-payment of property taxes.

Broome County Land Bank Executive Director Jessica Haas said the property had been in a cycle of attempted renovations and foreclosures.

“At some point, an individual or series of individuals tried to renovate the property,” said Haas. The property is very large and just a cyclical process of renovations, foreclosure, trying to renovate again then foreclosure. The land bank is really proud to acquire this property.”

Haas said the Land Bank has been looking to find a new owner for the lot once it is vacant and has already received interest from community organizations and potential businesses.

Funding for all six of the demolitions completed this spring was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act and additional funding from the Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative.

Demolition was completed by Gorick Construction and environmental testing was completed by Keystone Material Testing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.