Carrasco goes three innings in rehab start; Ponies fall to Yard Goats, 11-9

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored nine runs but ultimately fell 11-9 to the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night. New York Mets right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco made a rehab start for Binghamton and tossed three innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout. Carrasco threw 33 pitches and 23 strikes.

The star of the night for the Ponies was Jose Peroza, who hit three home runs: two two-run homers in the first and fifth innings, along with a solo homer in the sixth. He finished the game 4-for-4 with three homers and five runs batted in.

The Ponies led 4-1 lead after three innings, highlighted by Peroza’s two-run shot and an RBI single from JT Schwartz.

In the fifth, Binghamton added four runs to extend its lead to 8-1. Schwartz smoked an RBI double, Peroza hit his second two-run homer, and Luke Ritter drove in Brandon McIlwain with a sacrifice fly.

With the Ponies leading 8-2, Peroza clobbered his third opposite-field homer of the night in the sixth to make it 9-2. Hartford (14-12) would score nine-unanswered runs in the final three frames with three in the seventh and six in the ninth to take the 11-9 victory.

The Yard Goats’ comeback was led by RBI singles from Bladimir Restituyo and Zac Veen in the seventh. The six-run ninth inning started with a three-run double from Hunter Goodman, then continued with an RBI double from Kyle Datres, and a two-run single from Warming Bernabel.

