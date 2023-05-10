Catholic Schools of Broome County celebrates ‘Giving Day’

A Seton Catholic student makes a call during the school's giving day
A Seton Catholic student makes a call during the school's giving day(Dane Richardson)
By Dane Richardson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Tuesday, May 9 marked “Giving Day” for CSBC, also known as Catholic Schools of Broome County.

Seton Catholic Central students were busy on the phones ringing alumni and community members who have made past donations.

Seton Catholic raised around $100,000 last year and is upping its goal in 2023, aiming for $130,000. Funds go toward tuition assistance, the Saints general fund, and the faculty development fund, which is crucial as the school aims to retain their teachers.

“Our teachers in the catholic schools, they don’t make as much as the public-school teachers, so we want to try to rectify that and try to help them to stay here,” said Kim Johnson, the executive director of advancement for CSBC.

The school is holding a number of challenges and events including partnerships with local businesses such as Jersey Mikes and another local organization.

“We have confluence running is part of a contest for today. Anyone who gives $250 dollars or more, and that can be collectively over the day they can give several times toward several challenges,” said Johnson.

“So, $250 dollars or more they get entered into a drawing to win a two-night stay at Lake Placid overlooking Mirror Lake with boat access,” said Johnson.

Donations will be accepted until 12 p.m. tomorrow. In order to donate you can go to the school’s website, click ‘SCC Events’ followed by a green button in the top right corner that says ‘give’.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Man gets prison time for violating probation
With survey, NYSEG customers can say their utility bills are causing financial hardship
Trailer damaged after fire in Town of Maine

Latest News

Cops 4 A Cause - Fishing For The Fallen
‘Fishing 4 The Fallen’ Charity Event
President and CEO of UHS John Carrigg serves food to healthcare workers
UHS celebrates 'National Hospital and Nurses Week'
Tioga County Boys & Girls Club celebrates groundbreaking for new addition to the club.
Hancock High School students observe ‘mock crash’ to learn dangers of drunk driving
Hancock High School students observe ‘mock crash’ to learn dangers of drunk driving