Catholic Schools of Broome County celebrates ‘Giving Day’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Tuesday, May 9 marked “Giving Day” for CSBC, also known as Catholic Schools of Broome County.

Seton Catholic Central students were busy on the phones ringing alumni and community members who have made past donations.

Seton Catholic raised around $100,000 last year and is upping its goal in 2023, aiming for $130,000. Funds go toward tuition assistance, the Saints general fund, and the faculty development fund, which is crucial as the school aims to retain their teachers.

“Our teachers in the catholic schools, they don’t make as much as the public-school teachers, so we want to try to rectify that and try to help them to stay here,” said Kim Johnson, the executive director of advancement for CSBC.

The school is holding a number of challenges and events including partnerships with local businesses such as Jersey Mikes and another local organization.

“We have confluence running is part of a contest for today. Anyone who gives $250 dollars or more, and that can be collectively over the day they can give several times toward several challenges,” said Johnson.

“So, $250 dollars or more they get entered into a drawing to win a two-night stay at Lake Placid overlooking Mirror Lake with boat access,” said Johnson.

Donations will be accepted until 12 p.m. tomorrow. In order to donate you can go to the school’s website, click ‘SCC Events’ followed by a green button in the top right corner that says ‘give’.

