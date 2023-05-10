COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends tomorrow, here’s what you need to know

The virus that causes COVID-19 is shown in this illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(Source: CDC/CNN)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Last month, President Joe Biden signed a resolution for COVID-19 to no longer be declared a public health emergency.

With the resolution set to take effect May 11, 12 News spoke with the Broome County Health Department about what to expect.

“The key thing about a public health emergency is that it allows the federal government and state governments to mobilize resources that they wouldn’t be able to without that emergency,” said Supervising Public Health Educator with the Broome County Health Department Chelsea Reome-Medlik. “They can make tests, vaccines and treatment more available.”

Once the public health emergency is over COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be free and must either be paid for out of pocket or covered by insurance. For adults without insurance, the Broome County Health Department participates in a program called “Vaccines for Adults,” where eligible adults can receive vaccinations at no cost.

Another change coming is that at-home COVID tests will no longer be available on a monthly basis through government programs. Despite this, the Broome County Health Department has 7,000 at-home tests still available that can be picked up at their office, located at 225 Front St. in Binghamton, while supplies last.

Reome-Medlik said during the public health emergency Medicaid enrollments were automatic. The Broome County Health Department wants people to know they must now re-enroll annually.

Just because the public health emergency is ending does not mean there is no risk of contracting COVID-19. Reome-Medlik said people should continue to practice the same protective hygiene measures they did during the pandemic.

“You should still get vaccinated if you haven’t already or if you’re not up to date with your bivalent dose you should get it,” said Reome-Medlik. “Just practice general safety.”

The COVID-19 global health emergency was also declared over by the World Health Organization on May 5.

