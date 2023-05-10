Democrat Rebecca Rathmell announces campaign for Binghamton City Council

Rebecca Rathmell (second from left) announced her candidacy for Binghamton City Council district two.
Rebecca Rathmell (second from left) announced her candidacy for Binghamton City Council district two.(Stefan Ayanian)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Rebecca Rathmell announced her candidacy for Binghamton City Council on Wednesday.

Rathmell, a Democrat, is running for the city’s sixth district. Currently, that seat is occupied by Philip Strawn, a Republican, who intends to run again.

Rathmell said policies should prioritize the people regardless of their socioeconomic status and healthcare should be accessible. She also noted that development should benefit local labor. She said her experience addressing housing and homelessness will be beneficial to her campaign.

“My experience as a human and a local community resident and neighbor will contribute to being able to represent every sector, every issue and every platform,” Rathmell said.

She said she is confident in having a community of followers who are willing to come forward and support her efforts.

Meanwhile, Kinya Middleton, a fellow Democrat, and supporter of Rathmell, said she intends to run for Binghamton City Council’s second district. Currently, that spot is occupied by Republican Sophia Resciniti.

The General Election is on Nov. 7, 2023.

