Drying out and warming up

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Isolated frost possible. Low: 35-45

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 70-75,

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 44-51

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern for several more days. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday through Friday are dry with increasing temperatures. By late week we’re pushing, and surpassing, 80 in some areas. Overnight lows remain in the 40s to near 50.

The Mother’s Day weekend will be dry, which is of course, great news! Saturday highs will be in the low 70s and by Sunday we may drop back into the 60s.

The next chance of showers looks to come late Monday, but the percentage chance is quite low. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain seasonable and dry.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.