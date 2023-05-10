Finanancial Tip: The dollar-cost averaging method

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- You often hear, when purchasing stock, that you want to buy low and sell high. How does someone know when that is – when the low has been reached or when the high is really the highest of the high? One method to use when purchasing investments is using the dollar cost-averaging method.

To help you understand dollar cost averaging is Certified Financial Planner, Gerri Harrison from the Riverside Dr. office of Visions Investment Services joined Around the Tiers Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Convict sentenced for DWI after drinking vodkas, driving
Vestal residents unhappy about latest property assessments, fear higher taxes as a result
Man gets prison time for violating probation

Latest News

Financial Tip: Planning for a Less Taxing Retirement
Financial Tip: ‘Pay Yourself First’
Women & Wealth: Investing: ‘Why You Are Worth the Risk’