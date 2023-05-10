‘Fishing 4 The Fallen’ Charity Event

(WBNG) -- Brown trout fishing on Lake Ontario heats up in the spring and Cops 4 A Cause, a local nonprofit, gathered with the community on April 29 for its 3rd annual ‘Fishing 4 The Fallen’ event at Salmon Country Marina in Mexico, NY.

This community supported charity is comprised of active and retired law enforcement members with a single goal of improving relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

A ceremony memorializing fallen officers was held before the event kicked off.

Those remembered included New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark, Syracuse Police Detective William Lashomb, Broome County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Tarsia, Tioga County Senior Investigator Cliff Alexander and Oswego County Corrections Officer Melissa France.

This year, even a civilian, Elizabeth Atkinson was honored after she was hit by a speeding vehicle while leaving a store in Johnson City.

Johnson City Police Department officers chaperoned a group of students from Binghamton City School District and Johnson City School District.

This year 28 students, took part in the day of fun which included a free chicken and pasta banquet to end the event.

When asked about the importance of the day, Captain Casey Prisco, owner of Dirty Goose Sportfishing said “just a great time to give back. All the law enforcement that’s out there that gives us our freedoms that we have everyday. It’s a nice way to give back to them all. It’s an event we look forward to, myself and the other captains, every year. It’s one of our favorite days on the water. Just seeing the kids catch fish. I love seeing people catch fish that’s why Ido what I do, but if it’s a kid, it’s even better.”

In the early afternoon eight boats headed out to the fishing grounds on Lake Ontario.

With ten minutes left on the water three brown trout were caught in the last ten minutes of the day and each of the 4 kids on the Dirty Goose all had a chance to reel in a fish. Liam, from Bridgeport, caught the biggest fish of the day during this rush.

Liam bragged: “So, I won the biggest fish, um, but how I won the biggest fish was so, my friend Billy on the boat he let me, um, take his turn and then when we caught the fish it was very big. And then like, I was like, I have the biggest fish!”

Animal Art Taxidermy will be providing a free fish mount for Liam; a mount that he plans on hanging in his bedroom to remember the day.

If you’d like to donate to Cops 4 A Cause, contact Scott Pauly at 607-427-7303 or visit www.Cops4acause.org.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.