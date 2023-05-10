Hazy skies from wildfire smoke

d
d(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Smoke from wildfires raging in Alberta can be seen in our region.

As smoke rises, it can be caught in the jet stream, carrying thousands of miles away from its origin.

This is why areas can see bright vibrant colors as the sunsets, as smoke moves overheard with the jet.

While smoke is present in the atmosphere, air quality will not be an issue.

If you capture a picture of the colorful sunsets, don’t forget to send it in using the StormTrack 12 weather app! It is a free download for Apple and Android phones.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Convict sentenced for DWI after drinking vodkas, driving
Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Vestal residents unhappy about latest property assessments, fear higher taxes as a result

Latest News

Rebecca Rathmell (second from left) announced her candidacy for Binghamton City Council...
Democrat Rebecca Rathmell announces campaign for Binghamton City Council
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos says he won’t resign, won’t drop reelection bid after federal charges
Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Tompkins Co. Sheriff asks public to call 911 if they see ‘person of interest’ in homicide case