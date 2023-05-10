Hazy skies from wildfire smoke

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Smoke from wildfires raging in Alberta can be seen in our region.

As smoke rises, it can be caught in the jet stream, carrying thousands of miles away from its origin.

This is why areas can see bright vibrant colors as the sunsets, as smoke moves overheard with the jet.

While smoke is present in the atmosphere, air quality will not be an issue.

