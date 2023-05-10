Le Moyne College to make jump to NCAA Division 1 in 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Le Moyne College has decided to move up into the top division of the NCAA. The Dolphins accepted an invitation to become a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) starting in fall 2023.

In joining with the eight other institutions that are NEC members, Le Moyne’s 21 NCAA teams will move from Division II to Division I, allowing them to showcase their athletics programs in some of the nation’s largest markets while competing at the highest level of collegiate athletics.

Over 300 athletes in 21 sports will compete in Division 1 at the private Jesuit college this fall.

Le Moyne will now compete in the Northeastern Conference, which includes schools like Central Connecticut State University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Long Island University, Merrimack College, Sacred Heart University, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis University, Stonehill College and Wagner College.

