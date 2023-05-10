A lot of sunshine
Temperatures are on the rise
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 5-10 mph
High pressure gives us sunshine and quiet weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We’ll
have to keep our eyes on a front to our north Thursday and Friday. Dry weather dominates,
but this could give us a couple showers.
Mostly cloudy for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but we will be dry. A low moving in
from the west will give us some showers Tuesday.
