A lot of sunshine

Temperatures are on the rise
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 5-10 mph

High pressure gives us sunshine and quiet weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We’ll

have to keep our eyes on a front to our north Thursday and Friday. Dry weather dominates,

but this could give us a couple showers.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but we will be dry. A low moving in

from the west will give us some showers Tuesday.

