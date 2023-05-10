Man previously charged with attempted murder arrested again for assault on corrections officers

(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- A man who has been previously charged with attempted murder has been charged for assaulting corrections officers

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged 39-year-old Alex R. Shoga and charged with him with one count of assault on a peace officer and two counts of assault in the second degree. These are charges are felonies.

Shoga is an inmate at the Tioga County Jail. He is accused of striking two corrections officers on May 7. The sheriff’s office said the assault caused physical injury to one and serious physical injury to the other. Both corrections officers were treated at local hospitals and released.

Shoga was charged in CAP Court and held pending future court proceedings.

In July 2022, then-38-year-old Shoga was charged with attempted murder for a shooting in West Corners. The victim in the shooting sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Then, in March 2023, Shoga was arrested again after an armed robbery and police pursuit in Johnson City and Endwell.

