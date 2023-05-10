Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Beetlejuice 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original, is officially in the works.

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open on Sept. 6, 2024.

Director Tim Burton is returning, as well as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Convict sentenced for DWI after drinking vodkas, driving
Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Vestal residents unhappy about latest property assessments, fear higher taxes as a result

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
The virus that causes COVID-19 is shown in this illustration from the Centers for Disease...
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends tomorrow, here’s what you need to know
Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody
Democrat Rebecca Rathmell announces campaign for Binghamton City Council
Democrat Rebecca Rathmell announces campaign for Binghamton City Council
Broome County Land Bank completes 2023 demolitions with blighted property in Endicott’s Little Italy