New Wellness Program set to launch in the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A new program is set to come to the Southern Tier which will help residents focus on their fitness and wellness.

Program Coordinator for Wild About Wellness Evelyn Hale said this initiative which is spearheaded by the Ross Park Zoo along with many other organizations within the community. She said they will provide residents with physical wellness classes such as yoga, functional fitness and more.

She said this program will not only promote fitness but job and business opportunities as well.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for at-risk individuals to gain essential life and career skills by becoming certified group fitness instructors,” said Hale. “With the support of Binghamton University’s Health and Wellness Studies Department and the American Council on Exercise we are preparing individuals to become certified group fitness instructors.”

She said this program will benefit the entire community and if you are interested in signing up.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.