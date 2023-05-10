Norwich Police Officer exposed to airborne fentanyl hospitalized

NORWICH, NY (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department said one of its officers had been administered Narcan on May 5 following exposure to Fentanyl.

The police department said an officer seized a quantity of drugs during an arrest and while chemically testing the drugs he was exposed to it. The department noted that the officer was wearing protective gloves and using the approved protocols to test the drugs.

The Fentanyl became airborne during chemical testing, police said. The officer who was exposed became unresponsive and fell to the ground. He was then administered the Narcan and then taken to UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for treatment. The officer was in the emergency room for several hours before being released to their family.

Norwich Police Chief Rueben Roach said his department will seek different ways to test for fentanyl following the exposure.

“This situation could have ended very differently and we’re lucky to have had Narcan on hand, and an emergency room staffed with highly trained professionals so close,” said Chief Roach in a news release.

The drug tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The department said it expects charges in the investigation. The case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.