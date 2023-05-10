Pete’s Story: A conversation about mental health

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Joel Vermaat and his wife, Robin, are lifelong residents of the Southern Tier. They’ve spent the last 35 years calling Port Crane home.

Wednesday morning, Around the Tiers spoke with them about their son, Pete, and his battle with bipolar-one disorder.

Pete’s Story will be told at Valley Church in Binghamton on May 12 at 7 p.m.

For parents interested in attending, childcare will be provided at the event.

