Record amount of roadwork scheduled in Broome County for summertime

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced they will be conducting a record amount of roadwork for the third summer in a row.

The County Executive said last year 72 miles of Broome County roads were fixed and this year a record total of more than 83 miles will be repaired.

He said this highway reconstruction and rehabilitation plan will include more than 40 projects throughout the county and roadwork updates will be provided to help drivers plan their commute.

“In Broome County repairing roads and repairing bridges is a top priority and if we’re going to live in a county where we can all be proud in,” said Garnar. “We definitely want to be able to have the infrastructure and certain roads that are all paved and don’t have any potholes in them.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Chet Kupiec said while dependent on the weather, the county plans to be done with roadwork by mid-October.

