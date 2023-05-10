‘Shops at 607′ to move out of Oakdale Commons to new spot in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- With the expansion and renovation of the Oakdale Commons, many businesses are having to relocate, including “Shops at 607,” a store that focuses on locally made goods.

Co-Owner Sarah Maroney said she received an email about a month ago letting them know their lease was getting terminated.

The Shops of 607 will be closed from May 25 to 31 while it moves to its new location, 4416 Watson Blvd. in Johnson City. The store features more than 30 local vendors and they sell anything from baked goods to soaps.

Co-Owner Rochelle Lane said when the vendors found out the store was getting relocated, they were upset. Maroney said this transition could be scary for small businesses, but they are excited about the move because the location is exactly what they had in mind.

“I’m looking forward to the actual move,” said Lane. I think it’s a great step forward for the business.”

The new store will have its grand opening on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they’ll have hot dogs, hamburgers, vendor demonstrations, music and more.

