Tioga County Boys & Girls Club celebrates groundbreaking for new addition to the club.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Tuesday, May 9 the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club celebrated the groundbreaking for their new teen center.

CEO of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Jill Teeter said, with the help of Adam Weitsman, and many other organizations within the Southern Tier they are able to provide teens with a safe space to relax while enjoying activities.

She said the new center will be built in the front by the Erie Street entrance of the club, and she believes this will give area teens a positive place to grow.

“I truly feel if we give the teens a safe fun nurturing place to go and be able to relax that it will keep them from being on the streets, or being home at someone’s house when there are no parents. Hopefully it will help them grow as individuals and become great members of our community.”

She said the new center will have a wide range of activities such as cooking classes, ping - pong tables, gaming spaces and more.

“We want to hear the teens about what they want to do” said Jill Teeter.

“Also, we want to think about queer development and putting teens in touch with internships, and continuing education, filling out college applications, anything that a teen need I want to help provide.”

She said they are looking to open sometime this fall.

