Tompkins Co. Sheriff asks public to call 911 if they see ‘person of interest’ in homicide case

LANSING, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in an investigation into a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said it needs the public’s help with locating Larry R. Walrad Jr., 52, of Lansing, NY in connection to the death of Joseph F. West Jr., 71, of Ithaca, NY.

On March 5, deputies responded to a residence in Lansing for a report of an unattended death. However, the Crime Scene Investigations Division and the Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was suspicious.

The sheriff’s office said it recently received an autopsy into the death of West Jr. The autopsy, conducted by Lourdes Hospital, concluded that West Jr.’s death was a homicide.

Authorities asked that if you see Walrad Jr. you call 911 and report his location. The reports can be anonymous. You can also call the sheriff’s office at 607-266-5420.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.