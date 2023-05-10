UHS celebrates 'National Hospital and Nurses Week'

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - United Health Services is celebrating national hospital and nurses week, recognizing local healthcare workers across the Southern Tier.

Starting this past Monday, UHS is holding a free barbecue for lunch and dinner for healthcare workers at various UHS sites.

John Carrigg, President and CEO of UHS, echoed how crucial it was to make healthcare workers feel important, especially due to the last three years.

“Just think about the last three years of the pandemic and everything that our folks have done every single day on the front lines,” said Carrigg.

“We’re really pleased the see the pandemic winding down and going into a different phase. But our people have committed themselves to caring for patients, caring for the community,” said Carrigg.

Today’s barbecue was held at Binghamton General Hospital. Toni Nash has been a nurse in the Southern Tier for 39 years. Even if it’s a small gesture, she knows that their healthcare work does not go unnoticed.

“Somebody asks you what you do for a living, and you say that you’re a nurse or that you work in healthcare, you know the immediate response is thank you,” said Nash, who is also the director of nursing education at UHS.

Other events for healthcare workers throughout the week include therapy dogs, chair massages, and yoga. Nurses’ week runs from May 6 to May 12, the latter of the dates being Florence Nightengale’s birthday.

