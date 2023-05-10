Vestal High School senior Sophia Chiu places first in the 19th district Congressional Art Competition

VESTAL (WBNG) - Sophia Chiu, a senior at Vestal High School has been named the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 19th Congressional District.

Congressman Marc Molinaro’s offices received entries from students all across the 19th Congressional District.

Every year, Vestal High School has had seniors choose their favorite art pieces from their senior art show and submit them into the competition.

Sophia’s piece, titled “Sunlit Peace”, will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one full year.

12 News spoke with Sophia at vestal high school about her piece and the inspiration behind it.

“I drew that room because it’s a pretty special room to me. Its the practice room of the school’s orchestra department. It was really a place of tranquility for me and I really liked the way specifically that the light came in through the window and so I really wanted to capture that.” said Sophia Chiu.

Along with placing first in the competition last year, Vestal High School also placed second and third in this years competition with works from Alyssa Bolander and Taylor Bryson.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.