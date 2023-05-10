Victim suffers head injuries in Binghamton robbery

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested two suspects in an investigation into a robbery on Stuyvesant Street.

Binghamton Police said it charged David J. Wiggins, 35, of Vestal and Christopher M. Berkman, 37, of Binghamton with robbery in the first degree.

On May 8, police arrived at 18 Stuyvesant St. around 5 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Police said when officers arrived it was determined that a robbery occurred and a person had been injured. That person was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Authorities said that a knife had been displayed during the robbery and money was taken from the victim, whom the suspects knew. Police said the victim had bruises to his face and head.

Wiggins and Berkman were arrested on May 9.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.

The investigation is ongoing.

Democrat Rebecca Rathmell announces campaign for Binghamton City Council
Broome County Land Bank completes 2023 demolitions with blighted property in Endicott's Little Italy
