36th annual ‘Broome County Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - This evening the Binghamton’s boy scout council recognized a local community leader who helped support and build up our hospitals in the Southern Tier.

Members of the community gathered at the doubletree in downtown Binghamton for a dinner and presentation recognizing Kathy Connerton as the recipient of the 2023 distinguished citizen award.

Connerton was born in Binghamton and earned multiple degrees at SUNY Binghamton.

After leaving the area in 1999 to work at other hospital chains, she returned in 2014 to become the C.E.O. of Lourdes Hospital.

Kathy says she’s grateful for the recognition and to share the title with previous award winners.

