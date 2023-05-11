AG James sues gun accessory manufacturer for aiding racist Tops Market shooter

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she is suing gun accessory manufacturer MEAN, LLC for aiding the racially motivated shooting at a Tops Market in Buffalo last May.

According to New York State law, the possession of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo is banned. James noted that Mean Arms manufactures and distributes a magazine lock, known as the “MA Lock,” that is marketed as a device to lock a magazine onto a semiautomatic rifle. However, James said the lock can be easily removed so magazines with higher capacity can be loaded into the weapon.

James said the racist shooter, who is from Conklin, bought an AR-15 that had one of the MA Locks installed and removed to install a 30-round magazine into the weapon. He killed 10 people, a majority of whom were Black.

The attorney general’s lawsuit claims that MEAN, LLC, “deceptively and falsely advertises that installing an MA Lock on a weapon makes it legal in New York, thereby aiding and abetting the illegal possession of assault weapons in New York.”

James’ office said the intention of the lawsuit is to cease the company’s operations in New York. She also wants the company to pay restitution, damages, and civil penalties, for what she called, illegal practices that breached state laws.

“The racist mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo was one of the darkest days in the history of our state and our nation,” said Attorney General James. “We lost 10 innocent lives because a hate-fueled individual was able to make an AR-15 even deadlier through a simple change at home.”

The 20-page lawsuit can be read by following this link.

