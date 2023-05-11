Binghamton Mayor Kraham announces $75,000 to expand cold food storage pantries

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined representatives from CHOW to announce $75,000 that will go towards helping local food pantries.

The funding will help expand the cold storage capacity at food pantries and community meal sites across Binghamton at a total of around 30 locations. The results of a survey conducted by CHOW concluded cold food storage was a major need at many of them.

Kraham said cold storage will allow meal sites and food pantries to expand their access to important items.

“This funding that we are allocating will provide funding for these agencies to purchase freezers and refrigerators allowing them to serve more residents and expand access to things like milk, meat and other refrigerated goods,” said Kraham.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth said the organization plans to begin working with the city on the program immediately.

Funding is being made possible through the city’s COVID-19 Relief Community Block Grant. These funds were allocated through the CARES Act.

The funding is pending approval from City Council and will be voted on at their May 24 meeting.

