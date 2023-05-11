Brian Nayor announces campaign for Binghamton City Council’s District 4

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Brian Mayor announced his candidacy for Binghamton City Council’s District 4. This seat represents downtown and the north side of Binghamton.

Nayor has been a Binghamton resident for more than 20 years and has live on Washington Street for eight years.

Nayor said he is running for City Council to be a voice for residents and business owners of the North Side and downtown, and to fight for priorities like safer neighborhoods, a healthier economy and better infrastructure.

“I’ve seen so many positive changes in the center city, just on my block alone and I really want to help pick up what’s left off in the wake of COVID,” said Nayor. “I would love to reform and refurbish my neighborhood. I’m also very familiar with the north side and I’m getting more and more familiar with it by the day.”

The General Election is on Nov. 7, 2023.

