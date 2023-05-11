Brian Nayor announces campaign for Binghamton City Council’s District 4

(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Brian Mayor announced his candidacy for Binghamton City Council’s District 4. This seat represents downtown and the north side of Binghamton.

Nayor has been a Binghamton resident for more than 20 years and has live on Washington Street for eight years.

Nayor said he is running for City Council to be a voice for residents and business owners of the North Side and downtown, and to fight for priorities like safer neighborhoods, a healthier economy and better infrastructure.

“I’ve seen so many positive changes in the center city, just on my block alone and I really want to help pick up what’s left off in the wake of COVID,” said Nayor. “I would love to reform and refurbish my neighborhood. I’m also very familiar with the north side and I’m getting more and more familiar with it by the day.”

The General Election is on Nov. 7, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Victim suffers head injuries in Binghamton robbery
Tompkins Co. Sheriff asks public to call 911 if they see ‘person of interest’ in homicide case
Man previously charged with attempted murder arrested again for assault on corrections officers
‘Shops at 607′ to move out of Oakdale Commons to new spot in Johnson City

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
Rebecca Rathmell (second from left) announced her candidacy for Binghamton City Council...
Democrat Rebecca Rathmell announces campaign for Binghamton City Council
Mike Korchak and Paul Battisti
Broome County District Attorney candidate Paul Battisti alledges Mike Korchak has dismissed over 7,000 cases, Korchak responds
Elected officials react to $229B 2024 Fiscal Year State Budget