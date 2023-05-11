Democrat Kinya Middleton announces campaign for Binghamton City Council

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Kinya Middleton, a Democrat, announced she will be running for Binghamton City Council’s second district.

Middleton currently serves as the General Manager of the Greater Good Grocery Store in Binghamton and is a longtime Binghamton resident.

She said one of the main reasons she is running for city council is service. Middleton said its important for her to find ways to continue to help those throughout the district. She said her passion to run for city council also stems from issues constituents continue to face such as lack of affordable housing.

“I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that it’s appalling that district home owner’s monthly taxes are higher than their mortgage payment,” said Middleton. “We need fair and equitable taxes and we also need quality affordable housing.”

Middleton said she believes she is the perfect candidate for the district and plans on making improvements that will benefit everyone.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.