Details here: 5th Annual Noah Farrelly Run & Southside Field Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund announced its plans for this year’s annual “Noah Farrelly Run & Southside Field Day.”

Noah’s mother and Race Director for the event Bridget Farrelly-Hess told 12 News this race is held in memory of Noah, who was a student-athlete at Binghamton High School. He competed as a member of the cross country and track teams all four years of school. In December 2018 he was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while running.

Farrelly-Hess said the event will consist of many activities such as kickball tournaments, 5 and 10K runs, raffles and more. The proceeds from the event will benefit programs the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund provides to people in the area such as the Farrelly Feet’s Program.

“We donate sneakers to all seven of the Binghamton City School District elementary schools,” said Farrelly-Hess. “In June, this will be our fifth-anniversary race coming up and we’re really proud that we’ve hit this milestone. Today, we are making the donation of our 1000 pairs of sneakers.”

She said they will also be providing wearable identification for cross-country and track athletes.

“Noah was not caring any identification at the time he was hit. It took them nine hours to contact us to let us know anything had gone wrong,” she said. “They didn’t know who he was so we don’t want any other parents to go through that same experience.”

She said this event will take place on June 4 at MacArthur Park in Binghamton. For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.