Happy birthday! Broome County woman turns 105-years-old

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A lifelong Broome County resident celebrated her 105th birthday last week.

Julie Kuenzli was born on May 4, 1918 and lived on Farm to Market Road growing up. She married her husband in 1936 and they moved to Fuller House Road, where she lived for 83 years. Kuenzli is a mother and taught her daughters how to sew and cook.

She also became a 4H leader for 25 years. Kuenzli was hired as a short-order cook at a snack bar at Binghamton University before moving up to become the first cook at Himan Hall.

“[My mom] was a busy lady, she was a good mom,” said Julis’s daughter, Phyllis LaBarge. “[She is] a very happy person and she did a lot of good things.”

Kuenzli is a resident at Willow Point Nursing Home. To mark the occasion, staffer members, residents and her family celebrated with music, cake and ice cream.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar visited the celebration and proclaimed May 11, 2023, as “Julie Kienzli Day.”

Long life is not anything new to the Kuenzli family, as Julie’s sister lived to 101, while their brother is alive and well at 90 years old.

Her daughters said that they held a birthday party on Sunday with family to celebrate the milestone birthday.

