How much longer will rain-free weather last?

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Some fog possible. Low: 42-52

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 77-83

Friday Night: High clouds and sun. Unseasonably warm. Low: 50-55

Forecast Discussion:

We continue to enjoy lots of sun and dry weather and then trend doesn’t end this weekend. Lows tonight drop into the 40s and low 50s with some fog possible.

Friday will be warmer than today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mother’s Day weekend will be dry, which is of course, great news! Saturday highs will be in the low 70s and by Sunday we may drop back into the low 60s.

The next chance of showers looks to come late Monday or Tuesday, but the percentage chance is quite low. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain seasonable with highs in the 60s.

