Man admits to punching Binghamton Police Officer during questioning

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Brandon L. Oranchak-Wolfman, 29, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, a felony, for assaulting a police officer.

Oranchak-Wolfran admitted, while he was inside the Binghamton Police Department headquarters, he punched an officer in the face causing an injury. This occurred on Jan. 27, 2023 when he was being questioned for a larceny charge.

Oranchak-Wolfran, who has a prior assault conviction from 2018, will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison on July 28.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to back the men and women of law enforcement who risk their safety every day for our community,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak regarding the case.

