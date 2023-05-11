National PGA HOPE program benefits service members, comes to Broome County

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) - This year marks a first for Broome County as PGA HOPE has a presence at the Binghamton Country Club, which is a nationwide initiative put forward by PGA of America.

PGA Professional Rick Keding is the one locally leading the 8-week curriculum. With Keding having eight years of experience in the military, it’s a first-hand account of a veteran helping fellow service members.

At the program’s core, Keding said the goal is to promote the game of golf while also using the sport as a tool to handle daily life issues.

Keding said the hands-on format benefits the participating veterans and the active service members. “It gets people outside, it gets people communicating, it gets them socializing,” he said.

Nationwide, Keding said attendees include service members with hearing difficulties, those blind, folks with an amputation, and more. He also said interest is climbing with over 30,000 veterans enrolled.

Air Force Veteran Joe Coe was in attendance May 10. He went over his decision to enroll with 12 News, which included a chance for relaxation, to meet fellow veterans, and to formally learn how to golf.

According to the PGA HOPE website, thanks to PGA Reach, veterans like Coe have free access to the resource. Keding said a veteran can join in the middle of the weeks-long Wednesday sessions.

“So don’t be afraid and let us try to help,” said Keding.

The instruction is currently happening Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and will continue through the middle of June. For more information, call the Binghamton Country Club at 607-797-5828.

