New coffee and book shop ‘Spellbound’ opens in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- “Spellbound,” a new cafe and bookstore celebrated its opening Thursday. The business is located at 20 Church St. in Owego.

Spellbound will offer locally sourced coffee, bagels, tea and a variety of sandwiches along with a large selection of books.

Co-Owner Jennifer Whitmore said there will be a large variety of books, with a specific theme in mind.

“We wanted to have kind of like a woodsy adventure folk and fairytale theme evoked throughout our shop,” said Whitmore. “We definitely have a lot of fantasy titles and fairytale titles and other interesting things like old cookbooks and vintage books.”

Whitmore co-owns the store with her brother Joseph McElwain. She said she approached him with the idea during the pandemic, hoping to build a store where the community could gather once the pandemic subsided.

“We had this idea after the shutdown that we really wanted to make a place where the community could come together when we were able to do that again,” said Whitmore. “We’re a brother-sister team and we grew up with a love of books.”

Whitmore said more than two years of work have gone into opening Spellbound and she is proud to be a part of the ownership team.

Spellbound hopes to hold community events and groups like book clubs in the future. It will be featuring a different local artist each month in an in-store gallery.

