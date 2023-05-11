New coffee shop heading to Owego

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego is getting a new coffee shop called Roasted Coffee Bar. The shop is currently under construction, but it is located at 55 North Avenue in Owego.

The owners say they wanted to bring something new and classy into Owego while also bringing a new attraction into the avenue.

“Coffee’s always been a big part of my life, business is a big part of my life and the restaurant business, in general, is a big part of my life and it’s always been a passion of mine,” said Robert Schultheiz, the owner.

They plan on opening the doors during the weekend of the Strawberry Festival.

Roasted Coffee Bar is hiring, if you’re interested in applying, visit their Instagram @Roasted.offeebar and message them.

