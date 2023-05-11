A nice warming trend

Above average temperatures
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 (72-78) Wind NW 5-10 mph

High pressure gives us sunshine and quiet weather Thursday and Friday. We’ll

have to keep our eyes on a front to our north Friday. Dry weather dominates,

but this could give us a couple showers.

Partly cloudy for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but we will be dry. A low moving in

from the west will give us some showers Tuesday. Cooler, more seasonable

Wednesday.

