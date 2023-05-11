Non-profit ‘Accord’ is taking orders to benefit children and alternative dispute resolutions
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The non-profit Accord is taking orders for its Fourth Wall Annual Flower Sale from now until May 15.
Choose from hanging flower baskets, annuals, herbs and vegetable plants. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the organization’s continued efforts in advocating for children and alternative dispute resolution.
To place an order, follow this link.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.