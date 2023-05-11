Organizers announce ‘En-Joie The Day on HH&K’ tickets for 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is almost here and organizers made a special announcement Thursday regarding the popular event.

Organizers said it will continue the “En-Joie The Day on HH&K” initiative for 2023, which began in 2009. It is sponsored by Hinman, Howard & Kattell, LLP.

Those who are looking to attend can receive complimentary admission to the June 24 round of the tournament. Organizers said they believe the initiative is a great way to continue to support the many organizations and charities within the community that benefit from the event.

Jim Orband, a managing partner for HH&K, said the group has partnered with several school districts and family-based organizations to make tickets available for students and their families.

The complimentary tickets can be found at Maines Food & Party Warehouse, Wegmans, NBT Bank locations, Mirabito Convenience Store locations, Community Bank locations, Tioga State Bank locations and Visions Federal Credit Union locations.

The 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tournament will be held from June 19 to 25 at the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.