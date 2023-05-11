Vestal residents react to latest property reassessment

VESTAL (WBNG) - Close to two dozen Vestal residents were at the Vestal Town Board Meeting Wednesday night, sharing their frustrations, concerns, and questions regarding their latest property reassessments.

Many said their property values have increased significantly over the last few years, even though they have made no changes to their properties. Despite this, their assessed values have gone up a total of 25 to 30 percent since 2021. With others saying their assessments were much higher.

Marcus Smith of Vestal spoke up at the meeting saying, “My assessment in 2021 was $105,050 dollars, last year $177,200 dollars, this year $203,800 dollars.”

This is leaving many residents scared about what it could mean when it comes to their property taxes.

Mindy Bell of Vestal moved here 17 years ago from Dutchess County with her husband.

“So we thought we were moving somewhere else which was more reasonable for us to live and now we’re getting priced out of this area. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Marcus and Mindy were just two of several other residents who shared their assessment concerns Wednesday night.

Vestal Town Supervisor John Schaffer did mention during the meeting that just because property values are increasing doesn’t necessarily mean taxes will increase as well.

Vestal Town Board Member John Fletcher encourages anyone who doesn’t agree with their current assessment to take action and go through the proper channels of filing out a grievance form.

“I have two neighbors that in the last three years have fought and won their grievances...So I would suggest to everybody, go in. It may be an absolutely horrendous event to have to sit through but ensure that you understand what is being said to you when you leave and you’re comfortable. Continue to ask questions.”

