You Ask, We Answer: Resurfacing highways in Broome and Tioga counties

(WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News takes a look at who is responsible for maintaining Route 38 in Tioga County and Route 17 and Interstate 86 from the Broome to Tioga County line.

Several viewers have reached out — stating parts of these roads have developed a significant number of potholes. Not only has this become a pain for drivers, but a safety concern as well.

However, the counties, towns, cities and villages these highways run through are not responsible for making repairs.

Route 38, 17 and I-86 are state roads. Therefore, it is the responsibility of New York State to resurface them. Interstate highways are owned by the state it was built in, but construction is funded by the federal government.

One way to determine who owns a road is by looking at the characteristics of the signs along the roads.

For example, state route signs are black and white, interstate signs are red, white and blue, and county-owned road signs are blue and yellow.

(NYSDOT)

Residents can report potholes on state roads to the New York State Department of Transportation at 1-800-768-4653. Once reported, it is then in the hands of the state to begin those repairs.

