Broome County 5K series returning this summer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services announced the return of its 5K series.

There will be four races in July and August at four different county parks: Dorchester, Otsiningo, Nathaniel Cole and Greenwood Parks. Each race will begin at 6:30 p.m Registration for each race will cost $20, but you can register for all four races for $60 and get a T-shirt.

Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Director Liz Woidt said that this race series is a good one for beginners to participate in.

“It’s not super serious, it’s good even if you want to walk the course to just kind of get out into the parks, and see what we have to offer,” she said.

Woidt pointed out that while Otsiningo and Dorchester Parks have paved trails for their events, Nathaniel Cole and Greenwood Parks are run on trails in the park.

The money raised from the event will go towards the Handicapped Children’s Fund, which helps place accessible playground pieces in county parks.

To register for the race, or to learn more information, head to the Parks Departments’ website.

