Cans, bottles needed for ‘Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund’

WINDSOR (WBNG) - “Kenzee was a bright light, she loved everybody,” said Scholarship Leader and Grandmother Iva Jean Tennant. “She was just so important to me, and I lost it when she died. So I had to do something.”

At the age of 4, Kenzee passed away in 2012.

“She lost her life because she was not put into her car seat and she wasn’t properly put in and she was still getting in the car,” said Tennant. “Her car seat was in the trunk.”

Through collecting cans and bottles, Tennant was able to establish the Kenzee Jean Wheeler Memorial Fund in 2014 to honor her late granddaughter. Tennant partners with Greenblott Metal Company Inc. to trade the material for cash to then use for the scholarship.

Tennant mentioned this is not exclusively for Windsor students. To date, she said they have given out $44,200 to 55 different seniors all across Broome County over the past eight years. Since its inception, there have been recipients and winners from all public school districts in Broome County.

Through the scholarship, the hope is to also teach participants and the public a lesson.

“I thought if we could prevent one family from having this tragedy, it would all be worth it,” said Tennant.

To be in the running for scholarship money, Broome County high school seniors have to create a project promoting proper car seat use. For example, last year, one boy made six posters and made 1,000 bookmarks and took them to six of the public libraries in Broome County.

For the latest round of senior recipients, monetary donations, cans, and bottles are still in demand. The hope is to award seven seniors a total of $8,000. The demand isn’t just now, this is a collection operation that runs 365 days a year to help with future recipients.

“As soon as we give out the awards, we start gearing up right immediately for the next year,” said Tennant. “We can’t wait. If I waited, we wouldn’t have the money.”

If you want to help with the collection, call Iva Jean Tennant at 607-237-5622. For this year’s scholarship, Tennant is no longer taking submissions as the ceremony is June 4 at 4:30 p.m. in Windsor.

