Civil War Union soldiers to receive tombstone dedication

LISLE (WBNG) -- Two Civil War soldiers will be honored on Saturday at Center Lisle Cemetery. The Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War have researched and replaced the weather-worn tombstones of Corporal Justus Lewis and Private Simeon Oliver.

The event will be held at Center Lisle Cemetery at 43 Cemetery Rd. in Lisle at 11 a.m. on May 13.

