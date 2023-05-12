Flash Back Fridays: The Danielle House

(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Today, Around the Tiers catches up with organizers from “The Danielle House” to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit out. The Danielle House was a March 2022 grant recipient.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.