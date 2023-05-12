Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is recuperating following a medical emergency last month, his daughter says.

Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram story in response to media reports that the family was “preparing for the worst.” She reported that Jamie Foxx has been recuperating out of the hospital and “even played pickleball” on Thursday.

She also thanked his fans for their support and teased an “exciting work announcement” to come next week.

Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized following a medical complication on April 11, Corinne Foxx said in a previous statement.

The actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” featuring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The director reported the film remained in production and is expected to wrap up filming on time, a Netflix source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County eyes State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation
Garnar declares State of Emergency over potential migrant relocation from New York City
Man admits to punching Binghamton Police Officer during questioning
Happy birthday! Broome County woman turns 105-years-old
Tompkins Co. Sheriff asks public to call 911 if they see ‘person of interest’ in homicide case

Latest News

FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football...
Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all counts related to the killings of her two children and a...
Lori Vallow Daybell guilty verdict reading
Pressure mounts on Congress to ban lawmakers from trading stocks
Molinaro says relocation of migrants from New York City to Upstate without proper procedure is ‘inhumane’
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
Couple welcomes 2 sets of identical twins